Auto driver kidnapped, beaten up by gang in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A previous enmity between two rival groups is suspected to have led to the incident, police said.
The victim, Mohd. Irfan alias Imran, an auto-rickshaw driver from Rajendranagar was kidnapped by three persons allegedly belonging to a rival gang.
Imran was taken to a secluded spot in Rajendranagar and allegedly thrashed after removing his clothes.
They further warned him of dire consequences before fleeing from the spot.
Based on a complaint from Imran, the Rajendranagar police booked a case and are investigating.
It was learnt that Imran was earlier too attacked by the gang.