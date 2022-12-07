| Auto Driver Kidnapped Beaten Up By Gang In Hyderabad

Auto driver kidnapped, beaten up by gang in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:32 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A previous enmity between two rival groups is suspected to have led to the incident, police said.

The victim, Mohd. Irfan alias Imran, an auto-rickshaw driver from Rajendranagar was kidnapped by three persons allegedly belonging to a rival gang.

Imran was taken to a secluded spot in Rajendranagar and allegedly thrashed after removing his clothes.

They further warned him of dire consequences before fleeing from the spot.

Based on a complaint from Imran, the Rajendranagar police booked a case and are investigating.

It was learnt that Imran was earlier too attacked by the gang.