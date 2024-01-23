| One Killed Five Injured As Van Overturns In Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 January 2024, 12:17 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: One person was killed on the spot, while five others sustained injuries when a bore-well drilling machine laden van turned turtle at Kairigaon village in Rebbena mandal on Monday night.

Rebbena Sub-Inspector D Chandrashekhar said that Dheeran alias Dhodang (40) from Kolkata received fatal injuries, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was trapped in the cabin when the van overturned. Driver Chitru, workers Lalchandmal, Sameerlal, Aravind and Anand had minor injuries.

The injured workers were immediately rushed to a hospital in Asifabad. While Chitru hails from Gudihathnoor mandal, all belonged to Kolkata.

The driver of the van recklessly rode the vehicle and hit a divider on Mancherial-Chandrapur national highway. Due to the impact of the collision, the van fell on the other side of the road. The vehicle was coming from Kagaznagar at the time of the mishap.