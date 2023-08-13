| One Lakh Financial Assistance Distribution To Minoroties Postponed To Aug 19

Thedecision to postpone the distribution of cheques was taken on the account of continuing three days bank holidays and Independence Day.

Hyderabad: The distribution of cheques under the Rs. 1 lakh financial assistance scheme to beneficiaries from the minority communities scheduled for August 16 has been postponed to August 19.

According to a press release issued by the Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation(TSMFC), the decision to postpone the distribution of cheques was taken on the account of continuing three days bank holidays and Independence Day.