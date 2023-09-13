| One More Infected With Nipah In Kerala Says State Health Minister

One more infected with Nipah in Kerala, says state Health Minister

By PTI Published Date - 09:51 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Kozhikode: One more case of Nipah has been confirmed in Kozhikode district.

A 24-year old health worker at a private hospital has been confirmed with Nipah virus infection after his samples turned positive, a statement from Kerala Health Minister Veena George here said.

With this, the total number of cases have gone up to five.