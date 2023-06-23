One more person arrested in TSPSC paper leak case

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:22 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: One more person was arrested in the TSPSC paper leak case by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday.

The suspect was identified as Mahabub, working as principal of a private college, who allegedly allowed mass copying of the candidates appearing for the TSPSC examinations held in the institution.

The police arrested him based on the information provided by the suspects arrested earlier during their interrogation by the SIT. He was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) has handed over the reports on the scientific analysis of the laptops and mobile phones of the suspects in the TSPSC paper leak case.

The SIT has until now arrested 52 persons, questioned about 130 people in the case. Officials said arrests may reach 100.