| One More Person Infected With Nipah In Kerala

One more person infected with Nipah in Kerala

One more case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala's Kozhikode district

By PTI Published Date - 09:20 AM, Fri - 15 September 23

Kozhikode: One more case of Nipah infection has been confirmed in Kerala’s Kozhikode district.

State Health Minister Veena George’s office on Friday said that a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive.

He was under observation in a hospital.

He had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier, it said in a statement.

With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.