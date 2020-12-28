One more UK returnee tests positive in Telangana, total 21

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: One more person, who has travelled from United Kingdom (UK) and reached Telangana after December 9, has tested positive for Covid-19. With this, the total number of UK travellers who came back to the State after December 9 and tested Covid positive, has reached 21, Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Monday said.

The samples of all positive individuals have been sent to Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) for genome sequencing to ascertain whether they are infected by the new strain B 1.1.7 of coronavirus. The test results from the CCMB are expected in the coming days, health authorities said.

Out of the 21 individuals, who tested Covid positive, four were from Hyderabad, nine from Medchal-Malkajgiri district, two from Jagtiyal and one each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal Urban.

So far, the surveillance teams have managed to identify 1,216 individuals who have travelled from UK to Telangana out of which, six individuals have flown-back to other countries while 58 individuals belonged to other Indian States. “In Telangana, we have traced 996 individuals out of which 966 have tested negative. Tests of 9 more individuals are yet to come and 21 have tested positive,” Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

The Health Department said that 154 travellers from UK are yet to be traced. Such individuals can contact Health Department through helpline numbers: 040-2465-1119 or WhatsApp to 9154170960.

