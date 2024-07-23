One more weaver suicide: 52-year-old found hanging in Gadwal

23 July 2024

Representational Image

Gadwal: A 52-year-old handloom weaver was found hanging in a suspected case of suicide in Bharat Nagar Colony of Aiza town in the district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, Kake Parmesh took the extreme step as he was unable to repay his debts. It is learnt that after everyone in his family slept, he hanged himself from the ceiling. The family members saw him hanging in the morning and informed the police.The police have registered a case and investigation is on.