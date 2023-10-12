OnePlus Open to be launched in India on October 19

The phone might come with a 7.82 OLED inner screen and a 6.31-inch OLED outer display. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdreogon 8 Gen 2 Soc paired with 16 GB of Ram and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 08:19 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: Chinese manufacturer OnePlus is going to launch its first foldable phone “OnePlus Open” in India on October 19. The company has made the official announcement through X (formerly twitter) on Thursday.

The phone might come with a 7.82 OLED inner screen and a 6.31-inch OLED outer display. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdreogon 8 Gen 2 Soc paired with 16 GB of Ram and 1TB of inbuilt storage.

According to reports, the price point of the phone is expected to be around Rs, 1,20,000 in India. If the foldable phone gets launched with the anticipated pricing, it will be at least Rs. 20,000 less expensive than competitor Samsung’s Galaxy z Fold4 5g, which is priced at Rs. 1,39,999.

Also Read OnePlus Open design teased, India launch confirmed