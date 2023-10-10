OnePlus Open design teased, India launch confirmed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

OnePlus Open. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chinese manufacturer OnePlus on Monday released a teaser of its much-awaited maiden foldable smart phone, likely to be called “OnePlus Opne”.

Throwing the teaser out on X (formerly Twitter), OnePlus India said “A decade-long dedication to bring the best technology to our community. A decade-long story of Never Settle. Get ready to open a new chapter in our legacy. ”

A decade-long dedication to bring the best of technology to our community. A decade-long story of Never Settle. Get ready to open a new chapter in our legacy. pic.twitter.com/D0JVsOHNkU — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 9, 2023

The phone is expected to launch soon, as several details of the phone have been leaked on the internet and have been doing rounds for a while. Though the phone was believed to be out in market in October, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Going by the words “decade-long story” used in caption put up by OnePlus India on X, the launch seems to be taking place only in 2024. It may be noted that the first OnePlus phone was launched in April, 2014.

According to Gadgets360, the phone might come with a 7.82 OLED inner screen and a 6.31-inch OLED outer display. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdreogon 8 Gen 2 Soc paired with 16 GB of Ram and 1TB of inbuild storage.