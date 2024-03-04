| Samsung X Partner To Capture Epic Pictures Of Earth From Space On A Smartphone

In order to test the camera, Samsung, along with X (formerly Twitter) sent four Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones into the stratosphere with the help of stratospheric balloons.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 March 2024, 07:37 PM

Photo of earth taken from Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Tech giant Samsung and Elon Musk’s X have joined hands to send the former’s smartphone, Galaxy S24 Ultra, in to the space to capture photographs of the earth.

Users of X can get one of the 150 epic photos taken by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones upon request.

How was it done?

The South Korean tech company Samsung designed carbon fiber rigs to safely carry the Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones into the space with the help of balloons filled with hydrogen.

The rigs were sent into the stratosphere, 37kms above the earth’s surface. Although stratosphere is technically not space, the height reached by the devices is more than double that of the height at which commercial airlines fly.

The team launched the balloons from four different locations in the USA – Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Sierra Nevada mountains and the Grand Canyon, in order to test the capabilities of the smartphone’s camera by putting it to test in diverse landscapes.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone was tasked with clicking photos from different angles and focal lengths

Once the team was ready for the return of the smartphones to the ground, they vented the hydrogen gas and deflated the gas from the balloon which allowed the phone-mounted rigs to to fall back on Earth.

The result of this exercise… EPIC PHOTOS OF THE EARTH! Take a look!