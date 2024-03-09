Galaxy S25 Series leaks: Samsung to drop Qualcomm Snapdragon for Exynos chipset?

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series could see the South Korean tech-giant abandoning Snapdragon chips for its own Exynos processors, which could soon be seen in all models across the globe.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 05:04 PM

Galaxy S25

Hyderabad: According to a major leak on X (formerly Twitter), it is being said that Samsung is considering a major shift in its flagship smartphone line up.

Popular tipster Connor, who posts tech updates on X (formerly Twitter), hinted that the Galaxy S25 series could be powered exclusively by the Exynos chipsets. While the social media tipster stressed on the information being speculative, it did spark discussions among tech enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, Samsung, in its latest flagship smartphone line up of Galaxy S24, integrates both Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra phones in India come with the Exynos 2400 chipset in India, the same phones are integrated in with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors in the US, Canada and China markets.

According to the leak, the Galaxy Z series will be ‘Snapdragon Only’, while the Galaxy S Series may completely ditch the Snapdragon soon to become Exynos only. The Galaxy A series on the other hand, might offer Mediatek and Exynos options across markets, according to the post.

So currently 2025 Samsung phones will be : Galaxy Z – Snapdragon Only

Galaxy S – Exynos Only

Galaxy A – Mediatek & Exynos — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) March 1, 2024

Responding to a user’s query in the comments sections, Connor said “Just a rumor i heard.. not my source (sic)” when asked is S25 only uses Exyn0s chipsets.

It is important to note that the details given are based on early speculations on the Galaxy S25 series. The details might subject to change at the time of launch and we will have to wait and see what plays out.