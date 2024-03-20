Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 05:59 PM

Ghufran Alam, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India

Hyderabad : Samsung announced the launch of Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, here on Wednesday. The new A series devices have multiple flagship-like features including Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, amongst many other new features.

According to a press releases, a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and minimized bezels, the 120Hz refresh rate provides extremely smooth performance.

With Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, Samsung will provide up to four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, optimizing the lifecycle of the devices by keeping them equipped with all the latest Galaxy and Android features, the company said in the release.

“Galaxy A series has been the highest-selling smartphone series in India for the last two years, showcasing its immense popularity among India’s MZ consumers. The launch of Galaxy A55 5G & A35 5G reinforces our commitment to make flagship-like innovations accessible to all. Galaxy A55 5G & A35 5G will help us consolidate our leadership in the 5G smartphone segment and the fastest-growing mid-premium (Rs. 30,000-Rs. 50,000) segment in the country,” said Ghufran Alam, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India.

While the Galaxy A35 5G will be available in two variants of 8GB RAM + 128GM Memory and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB Memory at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999 respectively, the Galaxy A55 5G will be available in 3 variants – 8 GB Ram + 128 GB Memory at Rs. 36,999; 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Memory at Rs. 39,999 and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Memory at Rs. 42,999.