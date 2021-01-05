Online human trafficking racket busted in Hyderabad

The arrested were identified as Sunitha Mondal (40), a human trafficker from West Bengal, currently residing in Kapra, and B Arvind Reddy, a private school employee from Kukatpally

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Special Operations Team and the local police on Tuesday busted an inter-state online human trafficking racket operated from a house in Jawaharnagar. An organiser from West Bengal and a customer were arrested while two women were rescued from the flesh trade.

The arrested were identified as Sunitha Mondal (40), a human trafficker from West Bengal, currently residing in Kapra, and B Arvind Reddy, a private school employee from Kukatpally. According to the police, Mondal was organising prostitution from the rented premises by procuring women from Kolkata on a contract basis by paying meager amounts.

“She had contacts with human traffickers in Kolkata and procured women from them. She uploaded their photos on social media and spoke to customers over the phone and finalised deals,” an official said, adding that she collected money in advance through online transactions. The arrested were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody while the victims were sent to a rescue home.

