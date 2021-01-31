Online prostitution racket busted

Two women from West Bengal and Maharashtra were rescued. The organisers were fixing deals online and collecting money through e-wallets, police said.

Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police Special Operations Team on Saturday busted an online human trafficking racket and arrested three persons at Defence colony in Neredmet.

The arrested were identified as Mohd Ameer alias Arman, Sandeep and Maneesh Goyal, all three organisers. Another accused, Rakesh alias KK, is absconding. Police said Rakesh, the kingpin was running the racket clandestinely online by procuring women from Mumbai and Kolkata. He fixed deals on phone and collected money through e-wallets. He is assisted by Ameer, Sandeep and Maneesh, who are given commissions. While the women were sent to rescue homes, the suspects were produced before court.

