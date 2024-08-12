Only 2 out of 16 deaddiction centres performing well in Telangana: TGANB

| Only 2 Out Of 16 De Addiction Centres Performing Well In Telangana Tganb

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 August 2024, 10:11 PM

TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), which conducted inspections at state-run and private deaddiction centres in Hyderabad and districts, said that out of the 16 such facilities, only two were performing well in Telangana State.

The TGANB teams, which visited deaddiction centres located in Ranga Reddy, Warangal, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Khammam, Nalgonda etc, said that such facilities must receive encouragement from district administration.

Of the total 16 deaddiction centres visited by the team of officials, 12 facilities were extending mental health care facilities. However, even among them only two were performing well, TGANB said.

“Remaining centres need improvement in terms of appointing a psychiatrist or psychologist, maintenance of official records and other requirements,” said TGANB Director, Sandeep Shandilya.

Four centres located at Bhadradri Kothagudam, Peddapalli, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvangiri, are not functioning because they are waiting for government sanction. “The centres that have closed down, should be reopened by the district administration. Only an integrated approach will help realize the dream of ‘Drug Free Telangana,” he said.

The stake holders at the front-line in villages and towns including Asha workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), anganwadi workers, PHC Staff, MEPMA staff, Agriculture Extension Officers, panchayat officers, ward members etc., have to identify teenagers who are using tobacco and liquor, ganja drug.

“Before they become addicts, we have to identify them and send them to corrective facility i.e. Community based Peer led Intervention (CPI) for early drug use prevention among adolescents. We need to open many such centres in the districts with a view to prevent them from becoming drug addicts,” said Sandeep Shandilya.

The official added that it would be a great help, if 12 panel Drug Testing Kits are available in the 26 hospitals where ‘Drug Deaddiction centres’ are established to help in early identification of drug abusers.