Only BRS can develop Telangana: Vittal Reddy

Reddy said that the residents from bordering villages in Maharashtra were surprised to find the social security pension amount and other welfare schemes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

G Vittal Reddy

Nirmal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) candidate for Mudhole segment G Vittal Reddy said that only BRS could develop Telangana. He was addressing a poll rally held in Bhainsa on Friday.

Recalling that Chandrashekhar Rao had addressed several challenges of the segment, Reddy sought a minority residential school for girls in Bhainsa, a relief and rehabilitation package worth Rs 90 crore to residents of Gundegaon village, funds for the restoration of a 140-year-old irrigation project breached by heavy rains at Sirala project and creation of lining to Gaddennavagu project and for resuming works of 28D package of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation scheme.

He wanted Rs 100 crore to develop the ancient Sri Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar 2,000 units of Griha Laxmi and 500 units of Dalit Bandhu, 500 units of Giri Vikas, establishment of an ITI in Bhainsa, sanctioning of permanent buildings for BC and minority residential schools. He requested Rao to convert Palsi into mandal centre and issue caste certificates to settlers of Maharashtra.

Reddy said that the residents from bordering villages in Maharashtra were surprised to find the social security pension amount and other welfare schemes. He enthralled the participants of the rally by reading out two Urdu poems hailing Chandrashekhar Rao. He predicted that Rao would become Chief Minister of Telangana for the third time in a row.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who addressed the rally, assured to grant funds for the works and to address other problems if the BRS was voted to power.

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Damodar Rao, MLC Dande Vittal, former MP S Venugopala Chary, former MLC Puranam Sathish, ex-MP G Nagesh, MLC Madhusudana Chary, BRS leaders P Rama Devi, Vilas Gadewar and many others were present.