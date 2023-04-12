`Only KCR and KTR can save Vizag steel plant’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

But we are confident that KCR and KTR will achieve what Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan could not, said BRS city leader JT Rama Rao

Visakhapatnam: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BRS working president KT Rama Rao alone would be able to save Visakhapatnam steel plant from privatisation, BRS city leader JT Rama Rao has observed.

The BRS activists who performed Ksheerabhishekam to Tenneti Viswanatham statue at Jagadamba Junction on Wednesday, raised slogans `Visakha Ukku – Teluguvari Hakku’, and `Adani, POSCO go back’ and demanded Andhra Pradesh government to immediately make efforts to stop privatisation of the steel plant.

Speaking on the occasion, JT Rama Rao found fault with the state government for extending cooperation to the Centre even while the BRS government was bidding against privatisation of the steel plant here. “Some BJP leaders are plotting in the steel plant issue to facilitate privatisation. But we are confident that KCR and KTR will achieve what Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan could not,” he stated.

He also said that the struggle to save the steel plant would continue till the goal is achieved and a mammoth public meeting mobilising five lakh people would be held in the city shortly to support the cause.

