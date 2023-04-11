Telangana’s fight for Vizag Steel Plant dates back to 1960s

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:29 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

File Photo of Vizag Steel Plant

Hyderabad: For those who believe the Telangana spirit to save the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is a spur of the moment reaction, dig a bit into history. The people of the Telangana region have raised these voice before too in favour of the steel plant. That too, way back in the 1960s.

In fact, their support was there even before the steel plant began functioning, and from there when the people of the undivided Andhra Pradesh united against the then Centre’s decision to backtrack from its promise to set up the steel plant.

Of the 32 lives that were lost in the agitation that followed, at least two were from Jagtial in Telangana, while many more suffered injuries during the multiple protests and the subsequent lathi-charges against the then Centre.

It was not just employees or youth, but people from all sections extended their support voluntarily for the demand to establish the VSP, as the still popular slogan, ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku’ rang across Andhra Pradesh.

In the 1960s, defying prohibitory orders, over 25,000 students had staged a massive protest in Warangal. They raised slogans demanding establishment of the steel plant and declared that they would not relent till the demands were met by the union government.

In subsequent protests, tension prevailed at Karimnagar and Jagtial (then Jagityala) and two students lost their lives in police firing. At Nalgonda, police fired tear gas to disperse protesting students.

Demanding the resignation of Andhra ministers and union ministers from Andhra, students also staged a protest at the Secretariat in Hyderabad.

Sharing newspaper clippings from those days, Telangana Digital Media Director Konatham Dileep tweeted that the bond between Telangana and Visakha Steel was rich with history spread over several decades.