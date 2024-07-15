KTR slams CM, Ministers for insensitive remarks on toddy tappers

KT Rama Rao slams Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues, he termed their actions as "downright disgusting and inhuman," criticising them for cracking crude jokes while the toddy tappers risked their lives.

Published Date - 15 July 2024

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former Minister KT Rama Rao slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues for making insensitive remarks about toddy tappers. He termed their actions as “downright disgusting and inhuman,” criticising them for cracking crude jokes while the toddy tappers risked their lives.

The State government on Sunday, launched the distribution of safety kits for toddy tappers from the Goud community. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the distribution of the safety kits under ‘Katamayya Raksha Kavacham’ scheme, at Lashkarguda village at Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On the occasion, the toddy tappers were forced to dangle to the trees for several minutes, while the Chief Minister interacted with them using a microphone.

Responding to the incident, Rama Rao expressed his dismay at the lack of empathy shown by the Chief Minister and the Ministers. “Making those hapless toddy tappers dangle dangerously while the Chief Minister and Ministers crack crude jokes on their occupation is downright disgusting and inhuman! No sane leader would do this,” he said. He also stated that the State government’s focus on publicity to gain attention, often indicates the weakness of its policies.