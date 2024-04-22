People have 100 reasons to not vote for Congress: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 04:33 PM

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao said that the people of Telangana had 100 reasons why they should not vote for the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking with presspersons reporters after an internal meeting with BRS key leaders of the Sangareddy assembly segment on Monday, Harish Rao said that the people of Telangana would not vote for Congress because the party failed to keep its electoral promises even after four and half months.

He asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy whether he would resign from his post if he failed to implement a 100 per cent loan waiver by August 15. The loan waiver is expected to cost the exchequer around Rs 39,000 crore.

Rao said that the Congress could not implement Rythu Bharosa, Rs 500 bonus to paddy, enhanced Aasara pensions, one tola gold for Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries, Rs 2,500 to women under the Maha Lakshmi scheme and honorarium for unemployed youth. He said that Revanth Reddy’s government had brought back the power cuts and struggles to farmers.

The former minister charged that the farmers’ suicides were on the rise in the State after Congress came to power. Rao said that even the senior leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Mothkupally Narasimhulu were saying that the Chief Minister was not meeting them.

BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrami Reddy, MLA Chintha Prabhakar and other BRS leaders were present.