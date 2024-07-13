Kothagudem: Notice to Aasara pensioner, SERP initiates inquiry

Kothagudem: The Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) CEO has reportedly responded to the matter of issuing recovery notices to Aasara pension beneficiaries in Kothagudem district.

It might be recalled Telangana Today published a news report on Saturday about the plight of an 80-year-old Aasara pensioner, Dasari Mallamma in Kothagudem town, to whom a notice was served recently to recover a pension amount of Rs 1.72 lakh she was paid during the last several years.

The reason for serving the notice was that she was receiving a dependent pension she was sanctioned after the death of her daughter.

Kothagudem SERP additional project director Ranga Rao and Kothagudem municipal staff who issued the notice to the woman visited her residence on Saturday for verification of the facts related to her case, the family members said.

It was the mistake of the officials who failed to cancel Mallamma’s Aasara pension if she was ineligible to receive pension, but asking her to pay back the pension amount she had received was wrong, they added.