OpenText takes pride in inclusivity with launch of ‘Hope in a Cup’ café in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 August 2024, 04:12 PM

Hyderabad: Seeking to support members of the LGBTQIA community in their entrepreneurial journey by providing essential training and on-ground experience, OpenText has launched the ‘Hope in a Cup’ café at their Hyderabad office.

This initiative, in partnership with the NGO, Nirmaan Organization, also aims to equip the members of the community with the resources and skills needed to create and develop their own ventures.

In addition to providing space within its office, OpenText has invested Rs.25 lakh in developing the infrastructure of the cafe, training the community members who will work at the cafe and the overall program coordination for this initiative as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts.

In alignment with OpenText’s equity, diversity, and inclusion (ED&I) priorities, the Hope in a Cup café will be managed by three members of the LGBTQIA community, with the assistance of a dedicated project coordinator.

Yvonne Thomson, Vice President, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, OpenText said, “as we continue to prioritize breaking down barriers in the way of marginalized and underrepresented groups, this café is testament to our commitment and vision of a world where all voices are heard, welcomed and valued.”

Mayur Patnala, Founder, President – Nirmaan Organization attended the inaugural event. Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, OpenText India said, “We strongly believe that an equitable, diverse, and inclusive work environment is not only essential for innovation but helps to make businesses and people better.”

The ‘Hope in a Cup’ project empowers LGBTQIA community members through a two-month training program in café management, equipping them to start their own businesses.