Operation Chakra: CBI busts cyber crime network targeting Americans

The Central Bureau of Investigation has uncovered a significant network involved in cyber-enabled crimes, targeting foreign nationals, particularly Americans, to extort payments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:04 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

As part of the operation, CBI conducted searches at 24 locations in different states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, which led to recovery of cash of Rs. 2.2 crore foreign currency, cryptocurrency accounts, property papers and other incriminating evidence.

The Bureau had registered a case on July 7, 2022 on allegations that multiple call centres in India utilized the services of Gujarat-based VOIP company to orchestrate millions of fraudulent calls targeting citizens of the USA. It was alleged that the perpetrators behind these cyber-enabled crimes impersonated entities such as the US Federal Grant Department, IRS, SSA, CRA, and ATO through VOIP calls.

It was further alleged that the modus operandi involved sending robo/audio calls impersonating officials from US Federal Departments or agencies, subsequently deceiving victims by coercing payments under the guise of fees, fines, or penalties. The initial phase of investigations under CBI’s Operation Chakra in October 2022 led to searches, conducted earlier at 11 such call centres/entities.

The FBI also informed the CBI that the accused in this case had already faced indictments in the USA for similar fraudulent activities against US citizens.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed by CBI against another accused. Further investigations unveiled the involvement of a private person, a private company and their associates in perpetrating large-scale fraud against foreign nationals facilitated by services of Gujarat-based private company. Investigation is continuing.