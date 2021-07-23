Operation Muskan: Seven minor boys rescued from child labour

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the Operation Muskan – VII drive in Rachakonda, seven minor boys were rescued from child labour in Ibrahimpatnam, Choutuppal and Kushaiguda here, on Friday.

In the first incident, the Ibrahimpatnam She Team rescued three minor boys who were found engaged in child labour at two bike repair shops. Following a tip-off, the She Team along with Child Welfare Department officials reached the spot and found the boys in their early teens working in hazardous and unhygienic conditions. They were counselled and handed over to the Child Welfare Department officials for safe custody. The shop owners were counselled and warned of legal action for engaging children for work.

In another incident, the She Team from Choutuppal rescued three boys found working at a brick manufacturing unit at Koyalagudem village in Choutuppal. They were counselled and handed over to their parents. In the third incident, one minor boy was rescued from a plastic pipe manufacturing unit at Cherlapally industrial area in Kushaiguda. Acting on a tip-off, She Team from Kushaiguda division along with the District Child Protection Unit raided the manufacturing unit and found the child working under hazardous condition. He was handed over to his parents.

