Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF Secunderabad Division rescued 247 kids so far this year

The total 247 children, including 173 boys and 74 girls, were handed over to Child Line authorities for further care and protection

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 September 2024, 11:54 AM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division achieved remarkable success with ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’, an initiative dedicated to rescuing missing and runaway children found on railway station premises. In 2024, until now, a total of 247 children were rescued.

Operation Nanhe Farishte was launched by the Railway Board with the core objective of identifying, rescuing, and rehabilitating children who find themselves in distressing situations within the railway network.

Recognising the critical need to address child safety issues, the operation engages RPF personnel in concerted efforts to provide protection and support to these young individuals.

In 2023, RPF Secunderabad Division rescued a total of 354 children, including 277 boys and 77 girls, all of whom were handed over to Child Line authorities for further care and protection.

Debashmita C Banerjee, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad Division stated that “Operation Nanhe Faristhe stands as a testament to the RPF Secunderabad Division’s unwavering dedication to child safety and protection. These significant achievements in rescuing and rehabilitating missing and runaway children underscore the operation’s vital role in the railway ecosystem.”

“With continued support and collaboration, RPF Secunderabad Division is poised to make even greater strides in safeguarding vulnerable children in the years to come,” Banerjee further said.