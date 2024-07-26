Two children rescued by RPF at Secunderabad Railway Station

Two children, one from Rajasthan and another from Jharkhand, who ran away from their homes following arguments with parents, were rescued by the Railway Protection Force Secunderabad under Operation Nanhe Farishte.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: Two children, one from Rajasthan and another from Jharkhand, who ran away from their homes following arguments with parents, were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad under Operation Nanhe Farishte.

During routine checking, the RPF team found the children, both aged 15 years, moving aimlessly at Secunderabad railway station premises and detained them.

During enquiries, it was found that the boy left his home in Rajasthan without informing his parents while the girl who belonged to Jharkhand too did the same. Both the children had argued with their parents over trivial matters and left their homes.

Subsequently, the RPF informed Child Welfare authorities and handed the children to them for safe custody. Operation Nanhe Farishte is conducted over the trains and railway premises to ensure a safe and secure environment to the children