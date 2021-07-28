Opinion: A heritage high for Telangana

The brightest star in the galaxy of medieval temples of Deccan will help State shine bright on the cultural firmament

Telangana was known mostly for its towering capital city. It dwarfed the rest of the State. Glitzy Hitec City, a global IT hub, conventions and events are all that you know of it. In the last few years, there have been perceptible and positive efforts made by the State government to revive and nourish its roots and showcase its cultural riches.

A case in point is the recent success of the State government in achieving World Heritage Site recognition from UNESCO for the 800-year-old Ramappa Temple at Palampet, Warangal. Named after its architect, this 13th-century engineering marvel of the majestic Kakatiya dynasty is sheer grandeur cast in stone.

The Ramappa Temple is India’s 39th World Heritage Site. According to some descriptions left behind by ancient travellers, the temple was considered as the “brightest star in the galaxy of medieval temples of the Deccan”.

However, the custodianship of such sites in the hands of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) may raise some fears. With its copious levels of incompetence and shoddy treatment meted out by it in managing such sites and museums in the country, it looks singularly ill-equipped as an agency to play any meaningful role in safeguarding the country’s culture and heritage. An institutional overhaul is needed.

History Books

The State should take proactive measures in solidifying its position on the national and global tourism map. To begin with, set right the anomalies in the history books taught to kids. The State should consider having at least 60% of the content in its history textbooks about the State and the rest about the region, country and the world. This will open up the imagination of the younger generation and they will be well integrated culturally into their glorious past.

The next step needed is to take stringent actions on encroachments in and around the precincts. Rampant encroachments are taking place in and around temple structures due to their dilapidated state and lack of any vigil.

The ASI has been unfit in such matters. This is being taken advantage of by yobo elements who have the divine expertise to create overnight structures, be it footpaths, roadways, etc, around temples. The intentional offenders and vandals need to be meted out severe punishments.

State Heritage

Telangana can identify at least one such historical structure in every district that is more than 100 years old and tag them as “state heritage sites” and make the community surrounding it duty-bound to protect it. This will lead to micro development and grassroots tourism flourishing in the region.

It is desirable to also create basic amenities to draw domestic and regional tourists first. This will create a ripple effect in the local economy by enabling formal and informal jobs at the grassroots. We also need to create ownership among the community to protect the monument. The local community must be proud of the place and showcase it.

Coupled with it, investments should be made to create world-class interpretation centres at such sites. There should at least be one museum in each district that is contemporarily designed to inform, attract and engage the younger generation.

Historical Visits

The State should encourage all government and private schoolchildren to visit historical sites and museums in their neighbouring districts at least once a year. This will enable the younger generation to connect with the roots and have immersive learning experiences. Know your surroundings should be a key part and parcel of the curriculum and such visits should be organised at least once bi-annually.

Encourage the film industry and Tollywood to shoot at these locations and give them rebates and discounts to incentivise them. At the same time, it is also essential that such holy and historical sites do not get defiled and misrepresented in the movies in the name of creative licences and liberty. Any disrespect to the cultural assets of the country should not receive approvals and release certifications. Bollywood has slyly depicted such disrespect and mocked our history on many occasions while using such backdrops in the films. It must be a clear criterion while giving permits to shoot the films.

Telangana’s success spree can continue further in the immediate future with another mesmerising and brand-new temple site in Yadadri nearing completion and getting ready for launch. The State government is receiving accolades from heritage enthusiasts and cultural aficionados alike. Such focus will help Telangana emerge as a beacon of hope in promoting our glorious culture.

(The author is a travel writer, history buff and culture enthusiast)

