Opinion: Avoiding water crisis

Make in India can set a paradigm shift through the circular use of water and a water neutral approach

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

By AS Kumar

Water is at the core of sustainable development given that it is critical for socioeconomic development, healthy ecosystems and human survival. The widening water demand-supply gap is visible with increasing water shortages and depleting groundwater tables. Deteriorating water quality is an add-on stressor with impacts on human health and ecosystems. According to the Water Action decade initiative 2018-2028, there will be a steep fall of around 40 per cent in fresh water availability by 2030, which alongside a rising population, will push us towards a global water crisis. The scenario, therefore, calls for immediate actions towards identifying and implementing appropriate strategies for an improved water scenario, water security and sustainability.

Industrial Water

Water, the most essential and indispensable component in any industrial process, is a vital factor that influences the decisions of investors and industrialists. As per the National Commission on Integrated Water Resources Development (NCIWRD), industrial water demand nearly doubled — from 37 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2010 to 63 bcm in 2023. The NCIWRD estimated that water demand will increase to 67 bcm in 2025 and 81 bcm in 2050. So, the Industrial sector must take proactive measures to improve its water usage and be water neutral across processes.

The Make in India programme launched by the central government to promote India as the most preferred global manufacturing destination has a huge reliance on the effective use of water. Automotive, electronic systems, design and manufacturing, renewable energy, roads and highways, pharmaceuticals and food processing sectors are important for boosting the Make in India initiative. Industries need to optimise water use and get the most out of each unit of water consumed.

The Automotive Mission Plan 2026 envisions the automotive industry as the engine of Make in India and projects a four-fold growth from the existing $74 billion to $300 billion. But, on the other hand, this growth is going to create an additional demand for water resources. According to estimates by the automobile industry, producing a car requires 39,000 gallons of water. In addition, the car painting process needs a significant volume of water since most of those are water-based products.

Electronics Manufacturing

Under the National Policy on Electronics 2019, electronics hardware manufacturing aims to achieve a turnover of $400 billion by 2025. The electronics manufacturing industry needs ultra-pure water at various stages of its processes and applications. The generation of one unit of ultra-pure water requires multiple units of raw water, depending on the required quality. Experts estimate that it takes nearly 2,200 gallons of water, including 1,500 gallons of ultra-pure water, to create one integrated circuit on a wafer, and one computer can contain a multitude of those little wafers, or chips.

Renewable Energy

India is striving to achieve 50 per cent of cumulative electric power installed from renewables by 2030. Renewable energy generation is also linked to water availability, both directly and indirectly. To clean a 100-MW capacity solar plant, 1 to 5 million gallons of water is used, industry reports suggest. There is a need to focus on innovations to reduce water usage in the energy sector. Hydrogen energy is directly linked to water, as its decomposition produces the required hydrogen.

Roads and highways are the infrastructure that interacts directly with water courses. So, it is important that the roads and highway network be planned and implemented with due consideration and collaboration for water conservation.

Pharmaceutical, Food

An estimate suggests that India’s pharmaceutical industry is expected to grow to $130 billion by 2030. Further, our export of medical devices is expected to reach $10 billion by 2025. The availability of pure water of high quality is inevitable for the pharmaceutical industry in almost all stages of the manufacturing cycle.

According to a study published by the World Wide Fund, 80 per cent of the top 30 global pharmaceutical companies list water as one of their top sustainability focus areas and 83 per cent of the companies regularly undertake water risk assessments. Water is an integral component in the operation of the food processing industry as well. According to the UN FAO, of the 90 per cent of water consumed in agriculture, 70 per cent is for food production and 20 per cent is for food processing. This indicates the scope of process improvement in the sector to bring down water intensity.

Collective Accountability

The Make in India programme can deal with this by setting a paradigm shift through the circular use of water and a water-neutral approach. While the circular use encourages reuse and recycling of fresh water drawn, the water neutral approach aims at reducing the water requirement as low as possible. For water conservation, the industrial sector must invent water neutral solutions that could be replicated across sectors.

The NITI Aayog suggests that the inception of new industries should be such that it does not increase the withdrawal of water within a hydrological unit or a watershed. The government must encourage industries to go for rainwater harvesting and grey water (that which has already been used domestically, commercially and industrially) recharge on their premises. Pollution Control Board authorities should inspect grey water disposal on site, and if any violation is found, should impose a penalty on violators. Industries also should take responsibility for the conservation of water and protect the environment. The governments should invite more innovations in water conservation and reduce the usage of water.

The idea of producing more with less should be the unwavering guiding principle behind water management in the industrial sector. Attaining water conservation/water neutral status is a journey that calls for collective accountability and responsible action. It is a process that will evolve with time, given increasing climate variability impacting resource availability and demand pressures that continue to rise. Cognizant of the challenges, it is imperative to take firm steps in taking this journey ahead.