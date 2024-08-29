Opinion: Know when to sign off

The obsession with being constantly productive, often at the expense of one’s health, makes productivity toxic

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 11:58 PM

By Jaskiran Kaur

A mother of a toddler, a CA by profession and a sole caretaker of domestic duties, complained about not doing enough in her life during one of our coaching sessions. Similarly, a company vice president working 12 hours a day ranted about gaining weight and skipping her workouts because she felt it wasn’t productive enough.

What’s common between these two people is extreme exhaustion, guilt, poor work-life balance and the need to rest and recharge. Shockingly, none of these needs were acknowledged. Another thing that stood out to me was their escalated need to be productive even at the cost of their well-being.

Unhealthy Obsession

In today’s fast-paced world, hustle culture glorifies relentless work and constant productivity in all areas of life. While we laud hard work and ambition, the incessant drive to stay engaged and productive is leading to what is called toxic productivity. This term describes the unhealthy obsession with appearing “always busy” and finds its roots in societal constructs influenced by social media, personal branding and the gig economy.

There is an intense desire to perform every waking moment, and failing to do so leads to feelings of anxiety, depression, irritability, lower self-confidence and self-esteem, self-doubt, powerlessness and more.

While being “productive” simply means making the most of your time and resources to achieve your goals, what makes it toxic is the obsession with being constantly productive, often at the expense of one’s health and well-being. Worsening matters is the guilt that prevents one from taking breaks or slowing down to relax and rejuvenate.

There is a sneaky desire to optimise every waking moment, dictating what you should be doing to prove your worth. I like to imagine it as an invisible, ghastly entity pushing us into dark dungeons where there is no space for fun and frolic. Often, when people are not being productive, they begin to lose their sense of worth and purpose. Rest is seen as a sign of weakness, and recreation is for the distracted. On the contrary, when they are swamped with work, they believe they are high achievers, oblivious to the fact that they have orchestrated a no-win situation with a dark climax.

Research shows that toxic productivity can lead to burnout, a state of chronic physical and emotional exhaustion. Burnout can cause a range of health issues, including heart disease, depression and even a weakened immune system. What makes the prospect of overworking ourselves alluring is the validation we seek.

Signs and Symptoms

What it feels like to be doing too much:

• There is a sense of urgency to accomplish all the tasks in a day.

• There’s never enough time.

• You feel guilty for not getting enough done, even after working hard.

• Slowing down or taking a break is a challenge.

• You prioritise everything else over self-care and well-being.

• You are always comparing yourself to high achievers.

• Fatigue becomes a perpetual state of mind.

Tech Trouble

The rise of toxic productivity is attributed to advances in technology, making working from home the new normal. Jennifer Moss, a UN Happiness Council Expert and the author of ‘The Burnout Epidemic,’ says that work has no end point anymore, unlike before when we could switch off the computers and return home to be with our families.

The advancement in technology, turning smartphones into our personal computers, has pushed people to forget what it feels like to “log out” or “sign off” for the day. It has certainly blurred the boundaries between work and life. “We didn’t have so much access to work, and work didn’t have so much access to us,” says Moss, indicating the intrusion of technological advancement into our homes. “Now, we can work more than ever, with a capacity to work 24 hours a day,” notes Fortune.

Her research indicates that working “55 hours a week marks a point of diminishing returns; if you work over 55 hours a week, your work is no longer a net positive for your organisation. In other words, grinding around the clock does not lead to better work.”

While it seems to be a challenge of a problematic workplace, it may go deeper than that. Many people indulging in workaholism might be struggling with low self-worth, tying their confidence to their achievements and productivity. “It’s rarely helpful to have your entire self-worth tied to something external, even something seemingly positive like ‘success.’ If someone is hyper-focused on productivity, they may skip rest or other forms of caring for themselves. This can definitely result in health issues,” Whitney Goodman, author of ‘Toxic Positivity’ told Forbes. “Not surprisingly, when this productivity begins to harm your wellbeing, your relationships and your work performance can suffer too.”

Don’t Overstretch

Overstretching oneself can be associated with societal and cultural constructs that directly impact our childhood experiences. We live in a society that equates an individual’s worth and position to their performance in school, college and the workplace. This conditioning is so deep-rooted for most of us that, in our oblivion, we have relentlessly pushed ourselves to the brink of burnout to appear hardworking, diligent and enthusiastic. It has certainly become our way of living. Here’s how to avoid toxic productivity:

Productively Unproductive: Resting is essential for all beings. Instead of fighting the urge, it is best to embrace fallow periods when little is done to achieve more. Scheduling an hour each day to completely unplug is believed to be very beneficial for our overall well-being. During this hour, incorporating activities such as nature walks, reading and meditation is a great way to feel rejuvenated and refreshed.

Honour your achievements: “A little progress each day adds up to big results,” is a mantra that emphasises celebrating each step towards your goal instead of criticising yourself for being slow.

Honouring work-life boundaries: It’s very easy to lose yourself to the “to-do” list and keep going without putting an end to it. However, establishing clear work hours and prioritising personal time as if your life depends on it can help you break free from the loop of toxic productivity. Whether it’s marking a specific time on the clock, waiting for your kids to return home, or setting aside time to cook, paint or pursue any activity you love, it’s crucial to recognise this as the boundary where work ends.

Practice professional detachment: Laurie Ruettimann, author of the critically acclaimed book ‘Betting On You: How to Put Yourself First and (Finally) Take Control of Your Career,’ has coined the term professional detachment. She defines it as the “ability to distance oneself from emotions during uncomfortable and stressful times at work.” Ruettimann emphasises the importance of taking breaks, downtime and avoiding overstretching oneself at work. She advocates for the idea that work is just one aspect of our identity, not our entire identity.

Build a support system: Seeking support is not a sign of weakness; instead, it is a gift to yourself, encouraging balance and well-being.

(The author is Certified Personal Growth and Mindset Coach)