Opinion: The quest for an equal society

Jyotiba Phule’s mission, started in 19th century, remains incomplete as caste-class conflict continues even today.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 AM, Mon - 28 November 22

By Prof Thatikonda Ramesh

Hyderabad: The evolution of the human race from its primitive stage to modern civilised society could be attributed primarily to education. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule knew the potential of education, its shaping ability and catalytic-role in human development. He was the first great social visionary who realised that for the foundation of a modern India, inequalities and discrimination have to be overcome. It is remarkable that Jyotiba Phule rationally explained the roots of caste, gender and colour discrimination and revealed their secrets more than 170 years ago. He was the first to effect social engineering by inculcating awareness among people about social injustices, and led them to action.

The educationist-philosopher Paulo Freire mentioned that man and animal live in society but the response of an animal is impulsive, whereas man’s is measured and rational. Deliberate action relies on discretion. As humans, we have to decide if that discretion is tinged with a human element. If the response is guided by inhumanity, there is no marked difference between man and animal.

Phule’s thinking and action were based on rationality, balance and discretion. He rationally analysed the struggles and agitations in human history – between practices of inequality and aspirations for freedom and equality. He pleaded for lifting of restrictions on education, prepared action-oriented agenda and chalked out movements that could be put into practice in a non-confrontational manner.

Turning Point

Although he discontinued formal education, he didn’t stop reading books. Jafar Baig Munshi and Lezet who observed him immersing in studies explained the fruitfulness of formal studies to his father, Govindarao Phule, and then helped him join Scottish Missionary School.

A humiliating incident that took place in the wedding procession of a Brahmin friend changed the course of Phule’s life. He confronted firsthand the stark, harsh social inequalities that were not merely aimed at one individual but were an affront to an entire community. He thought it was high time that the corrosive, conservative caste system and its discriminatory forms were dismantled. It was the starting point of intellectual churning aimed at erasing divisive social structures. He decided that the most important issue that needed to be addressed was social slavery more than political oppression.

He derived inspiration from Thomas Paine’s book, ‘Rights of Men’ for nurturing ideals of truth, justice and dharma. By 1847, he was familiar with ideas of freedom, human rights and equality. In this respect, he was influenced by John Stuart Mill’s ‘On Liberty’. But he considered that a free government was not enough, rather a society built on non-discriminatory structures, equal rights to all irrespective of caste and gender was the need of the hour.

Educational Empowerment

The Sudras were made to forego their dignity, self-respect and security willingly. Caste, in general, remained an impediment to proper intellectual growth, personality development and the unity of the people. It became Phule’s mission to uncover this covert mechanism of oppression on the part of the upper caste communities.

Realising that the backwardness of women who constituted nearly 50% of the population was owing to illiteracy, Phule enabled his wife, Savitribai, to become educated. He established a school for girls on January 1, 1848. A separate school for the Dalit community was started by him on July 3, 1851.

During the period 1851-59, he established not only schools for Dalit boys and girls but also shelter homes for orphans. Although the powerful upper caste communities and conservatives created hurdles and insults at every step, he tolerated and overcame them, and continued his single-minded pursuit without looking back.

The Phules established an asylum for widows on 28 January 1853. By 1873, nearly 66 infants took birth in the home. Of them, the Jyotiba couple adopted a child called Yashwanth, who in course of time became a doctor. During 1876-87, Maharashtra suffered its worst famine. Jyotiba and Savitribai procured grains and sent rotis to shelter homes. They served thousands of people with food in that difficult period of famine.

Miles to Go

Phule breathed his last on November 28, 1890. His main associate, Bhavkandaji Patel, addressed those who gathered there: “Jyotiba Phule is a warrior and sacrificer who toiled throughout life for the amelioration of Sudras and other oppressed sections. He wanted to provide a ray of light in their lives. His vision and outlook, his words and writings, his action and activism were all oriented towards them. His body may have left us, but he is deathless. His sacrifice is for the sake of the least privileged sections of society. We may not properly assess his theoretical foundations, greatness, but the future will realise his contribution and he will be cherished in history for his services. We will continue his ideals and fructify his efforts.”

Savitribai imbibed the spirit of those words. In 1896, even before the people recovered from the impact of severe famine, the Plague was claiming thousands of lives. Savitribai came to the rescue of those stricken with the deadly disease. She provided medical aid to the Dalit children carrying them in her arms. In the process, she was afflicted with Plague and died on 10 March 1897. Dr BR Ambedkar carried on the unfinished agenda of Phule.

The agenda commenced by Phule in the 19th century remains incomplete even today after 75 years of attaining freedom. To this day, we find the same conflict between caste-class inequalities and aspirations and movements for equality. There are struggles for equality opposing gender discrimination. One hopes the dream of a social organisation devoid of fences of inequalities and discrimination as envisaged by Phule becomes a reality someday.

(Today is the 132nd death anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. The author is Vice-Chancellor, Kakatiya University, Warangal)