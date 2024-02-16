Poor people of OBC, SC/ST & Dalit communities not getting justice: Rahul

Speaking at a rally in Aurangabad, Bihar, during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Rahul highlighted the widening wealth gap: 'The poor are getting poorer, while the rich are getting richer, all because of the Central government's policies.'

By IANS Updated On - 16 February 2024, 09:30 AM

Patna: Criticising the Central government, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the poor people belonging to the OBC, SC/ST, Dalit and minority communities, as well as the farmers and labourers in the country were not getting justice.

Addressing a rally during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Aurangabad in Bihar, the Congress leader said: “The poor people are turning poorer while the rich are getting richer, and it is happening due to the policies of the Central government.”

Rahul Gandhi also questioned “how many people from the OBC, Dalit, tribal communites own big companies or high posts?”

“The posts are mostly occupied by the people of the upper castes. They are occupying those posts in hospitals, colleges, media and others. This is why poor people belonging to OBC, SC, ST and minorities are not getting justice in the country. To bring justice to them, caste-based census is the tool and we are committed to conduct one if we form the government,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi reached Auragabad from Delhi via Gaya to join the second part of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar.

His flight was around three hours late due to “technical reasons”.

In the first part, he reached Kishanganj district on January 29 this year.

He also visited Purnea, Araria and Katihar districts of Bihar as well. Rahul Gandhi will go to Dehri, Chenari, Tekari blocks in Rohtas district and then go to Kaimur district and further move towards Uttar Pradesh.