Opinion: Denial of caste census is big betrayal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:37 AM, Tue - 22 November 22

The demand for a caste-based census to ascertain the size of the OBC population has been a long-pending and valid one

By Dr Sravan Dasoju

Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the productive classes of India, who play a key role in nation-building, have been oppressed and exploited for decades. The OBCs, who form about 56% of the Indian population, are not getting their rightful share in education, employment, and political opportunities even after 75 years of independence. Quite shockingly, OBCs are being denied even existing reservations meant for them in the education and employment spheres. A caste-based census is the only way to stop OBCs from being exploited over and over again.

The demand for a caste-based census to ascertain the size of the OBC population has been a long-pending and valid one. How can governments devise schemes and implement welfare measures for the needy when they do not even have an idea or understanding of the living conditions, suffering, pain, and needs of the people? Just as what cannot be measured cannot be managed, what cannot be counted cannot be cared for.

Mandal Commission

Despite the fact that caste plays a predominant role in our social, economic, cultural and political lives, it is strange that no credible caste data is available since 1931. Every census in independent India from 1951 to 2011 has published data on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, but not on other castes.

The Second Backward Classes Commission, or Mandal Commission’s, report was based on the data collected related to OBCs in the 1931 Census, and even today, governments are relying on it. The social, educational, and economic data of the backward classes play a major role in the design and implementation of socioeconomic development policies. In the era of evidence-based public policies, the Modi government lacks concrete data for designing sustainable development public policies for the empowerment of the OBCs.

There is data on animals, birds, and even nonliving things, but unfortunately, there is no data pertaining to OBCs in this country. As a result, OBCs face severe discrimination and the denial of basic rights in society without constitutional protections.

After independence, successive governments rejected the demand to conduct a caste-based census for dubious reasons. In fact, before the 2019 elections, Rajanath Singh, then Home Minister, announced that the Census of 2021 would include counting all castes. But the present-day union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a U-turn.

Playing Politics

However, the BJP, a master of deception politics, has been putting caste-based census demands on hold in order to stifle the rise and empowerment of OBCs. Knowing fully well that the census is the responsibility of the Centre as per the 7th Schedule of the Constitution, the BJP-led NDA government is irresponsibly pushing the job of the caste census onto the State governments and causing serious constitutional confusion, amplifying its double standards.

According to official records, there are more than 5,000 OBCs in India. But actually, just 2-5% of these castes are part of the mainstream and have access to educational and employment opportunities, as well as political and government benefits, while the majority languish in abject poverty and utter neglect. Even now, most backward classes (MBC) and denotified nomadic tribes (DNT) still live like beggars, without any social security.

Why is the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, which time and again publicises that it has chosen a leader from OBC as Prime Minister, shying away from conducting a caste-based census?

Cue from Telangana

The Centre should take a cue from the Telangana Assembly, which under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unanimously passed a resolution in October 2021 for a caste-based census to enumerate the OBC population. Chandrashekhar Rao has stated unequivocally that an OBC census is required for equality and social justice, and has urged Modi to act quickly on the issue. Subsequently, other leaders, like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati, have also called for a caste census. However, the Modi government is vehemently opposing it disregarding the spirit of social justice and federalism.

There is a serious misconception that the Supreme Court of India imposed a 50% cap on reservations, which cannot be surpassed. However, in several cases, the SC gave rulings that in order to increase the reservations beyond 50%, the caste census, including a social-economic study, must be conducted to provide justification.

In the absence of OBC population data, even the existing reservations meant for these underprivileged sections are being denied or usurped by upper castes. For example, OBC reservations are not being used in a number of well-known PSUs, central government organisations, departments, central universities and higher education institutions.

Corrective Steps

I too have raised the issue of OBCs being denied reservations in premier central institutions like NALSAR University of Law, English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) through the National Commission for Backward Classes and the Supreme Court. This is just the tip of the iceberg. The denial of reservations to OBCs is much more severe and widespread throughout India. The first step to correcting this injustice and ensuring that OBCs get their due is a caste-based census. If the OBC population isn’t counted and studied to understand their socio-economic conditions, they won’t get their fair share of education and employment and won’t be able to lead a dignified life.

The demand for a caste census goes beyond politics. Caste is not just a social identity; it is also a means of self-respect in India. Over the years, the caste system has been perpetuated in India as the world’s most extensive welfare programmes are being implemented based on caste identity. Therefore, Prime Minister Modi must realise that denying the caste census is not only an attempt to destroy the career prospects of OBCs, but it is also an attempt to deprive them of their self-respect, identity, and very existence, which is a big betrayal. In this context, the OBCs across the nation must be awakened and realise that if we miss this opportunity, we have to wait another ten years for the caste census and justice. Hence, we must collectively agitate for a comprehensive caste census, which is our legitimate constitutional right.