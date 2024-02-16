Opinion: US’ interventionist policy

In a rapidly changing world, the US will continue to grapple between national interests and global responsibilities

By Lalitha S, Dr Karamala Areesh Kumar

Since the end of the Second World War, the United States of America has dominated and expanded its hegemony through its policies of interventionism, exceptionalism, isolationism and unilateralism in world politics. The US interventionist policy has been a defining aspect of its foreign relations throughout history. From military interventions to economic sanctions, the US has exerted its influence in countries across the globe.

A comprehensive analysis of its interventionist policy can be explained by focusing on key regions such as Afghanistan, the South China Sea, Ukraine and Israel. The historical context, motivations and implications of these interventions are crucial to gain a deeper understanding of the United States’ role in global affairs.

Afghanistan: A Decades-Long Intervention

The United States’ intervention in Afghanistan traces back to the late 20th century. In the 1980s, the US provided support to Afghan mujahideen fighters in their resistance against the Soviet Union. This intervention was driven by the Cold War dynamics and the desire to counter Soviet influence in the region. However, the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989 left a power vacuum in Afghanistan, leading to political instability and the rise of the Taliban. The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States marked a turning point in its interventionist policy in Afghanistan.

The US launched Operation Enduring Freedom, aiming to dismantle Al-Qaeda and remove the Taliban from power. The initial military campaign successfully toppled the Taliban regime, but the subsequent nation-building efforts proved challenging. Over the years, the US faced numerous challenges in Afghanistan, including insurgency, corruption and the re-emergence of the Taliban.

Despite significant investments in military and economic resources, the goal of building a stable Afghan state remained elusive. In 2021, President Joe Biden messily withdrew US military forces from Afghanistan, sparking intense debate and criticism from the international community.

South China Sea: Geopolitical Tensions

The South China Sea has been a hotbed of geopolitical tensions, with multiple countries claiming sovereignty over various islands and maritime territories. The US has been involved in the region through its support for countries like Vietnam and the Philippines, which have territorial disputes with China. To assert its commitment to freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, the United States has conducted regular Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs). These operations involve US naval vessels sailing through disputed waters, challenging China’s excessive maritime claims.

The US argues that these operations uphold international law and prevent China from exerting undue control over vital sea lanes. The intervention in the South China Sea has drawn criticism from China, which views it as interference in its regional affairs. The tensions between the US and China in this region have raised concerns about a potential military conflict and have further strained bilateral relations.

Ukraine: The Proxy Battle

The conflict in Ukraine erupted in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, a region that had historically been part of Ukraine. The US, along with its European allies, condemned Russia’s actions and imposed economic sanctions in response. It has provided military assistance to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country. This assistance includes weapons, training and diplomatic support.

The US has also been a vocal advocate for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and has pushed for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. The conflict in Ukraine has broader geopolitical implications, with the US and Russia engaging in a proxy battle for influence in the region. The US sees its support for Ukraine as a way to counter Russia. However, tensions between the US and Russia have escalated, leading to a deterioration of bilateral relations.

Israel: A Complex Relationship

The US has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, providing military, economic and diplomatic assistance. This support is rooted in shared democratic values, strategic interests and historical ties. It has consistently backed Israel in its conflicts with neighbouring countries and has played a key role in brokering peace agreements in the region. However, its support for Israel has also been the subject of controversy and criticism. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories have raised concerns about human rights violations and the viability of a two-state solution.

The US’ unwavering support for Israel has drawn criticism from those who argue for a more balanced approach to the conflict. The US-Israel relationship has broader implications for the Middle East, with Israel serving as a key ally in a volatile region. The US’ support for Israel has influenced its relationships with other countries in the Middle East, shaping regional dynamics and alliances.

The motivations behind these interventions vary, from countering terrorism and promoting stability to protecting strategic interests and upholding US hegemony. However, the effectiveness and consequences of these interventions have been subject to debate and controversy. As the US navigates its role in a rapidly changing world, it will continue to grapple with the complexities of intervention and the balance between its national interests and global responsibilities.

(Lalitha S is a Research Scholar, Department of International Relations, Central University of Kerala. Dr Karamala Areesh Kumar is Head, Department of International Relations, Peace and Public Policy, St Joseph’s University, Bengaluru)