Opposition parties are making baseless allegations against TRS: Errabelli

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Friday said the opposition parties were making baseless allegations against the TRS government and urged people not to get carried away by them.

“Don’t believe in the false claims made by the BJP and other parties. They are just trying to mislead the people with an eye on the GWMC elections,” the Minister said, participating in the ‘Praja Sankshema Pragathi Yatra’, launched by Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar to resolve issues faced by the people and oversee the developmental activities in his constituency.

Interacting with the people during the yatra at Rangampet in 24th division, Dayakar Rao said Vinay Bhaskar and local corporator Gundu Ashritha were striving for the development of the division. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao are also keen on the development of Warangal city. The TRS government is always ready to help the people in any predicament like Covid-19,” he added.

Vinay Bhaskar, speaking about the welfare and developmental activities taken up by the TRS government in the city, particularly in his West constituency, said the party takes care of its workers and activists. “The party will protect the interests of the members. Rama Rao also promised that they would give top priority to party workers for nominated posts,” he said, and urged the cadre to work as soldiers for the upcoming GWMC elections.

Vinay Bhaskar also wanted the party workers to counter false claims and conspiracies of the opposition. Stating that they were ready for a debate on the development of Warangal city and Telangana under the TRS regime, he challenged the BJP leaders to discuss the development made by them in the country and in the BJP-ruled States.

Vinay Bhaskar also flayed the leaders of the saffron party for their attempt to gain political mileage in the name of religion and temples. He said State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was not even aware of the developmental works executed in Warangal city. “Sanjay doesn’t know the spirit of the movement and he does not know about the original ‘Orugallu Gadda’. But he came and made false allegations,” he added.

The MLA laid the foundation for CC roads and drainage works worth Rs 5 crore during the yatra. TRS leaders Gundu Sudharani, corporators, Vaddiraju Ganesh, Gundu Ashrita, and other TRS leaders were present.

