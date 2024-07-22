Oracle predicts abundant rains and harvest in Rangam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 July 2024, 11:45 AM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The renowned oracle of Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, Secunderabad has predicted abundant rains, bountiful harvest and happiness for all this year in Telangana State. Those who believe in me, I will always be with them. All of you will get abundant food, water and individuals will recover from their chronic illness, the soothsayer during the annual Rangam ritual of Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu on Monday, said.

The oracle, Mathangi Swarnalatha, stood on top of the earthen pot to evoke Goddess Mahankali. A pin-drop silence descended upon the sanctum sanctorum of Mahankali temple, as the soothsayer started the Rangam ritual that involves foretelling the year ahead for hundreds of devotees who had lined-up the streets of General Bazaar.

“If you bring be offerings (Bonams) with happiness, I will accept them. Women and even young girls can offer me Bonams of any shape or size. I am happy with the arrangements and rituals that have been performed during the Bonalu celebrations,” Rangam said.

In the presence of a large number of devotees, family members, priests, temple authorities and public representatives, the soothsayer advised people to focus on hard physical work. To a query on handling modern lifestyle ailments like diabetes, the Rangam said “Don’t consume medicines blindly. Instead, go out and do hard work on agricultural fields. Then you will definitely be happy,” the soothsayer.

The oracle also advised the temple authorities to continue doing special pujas and rituals for 5 more weeks. “It is my responsibility to take care of children, women and men. I will protect them this entire year. Those who believe me, I will always ensure they are happy in their lives,” the soothsayer said. The renowned Rangam festival was later followed by the procession.