Organic farm product exhibition begins in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:29 PM, Sun - 30 April 23

Mancherial: A two-day long organic farm products and mangoes sale cum exhibition (mela) began here on Sunday. Mancherial Organic Producers Association (MOPA) in collaboration with Hajipur farmer producer organization association is organizing the event.

Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, who inaugurated the event, said consumption of organic farm products help the people to stay fit and to keep many diseases at bay. The programme would bridge the gap between producers and consumers, he said.

MOPA chief adviser Gone Shyamsundar Rao said many farmers from across Telangana were taking part in the event. Eighteen stalls were put up by organic farmers, while 25 varieties of mangoes were showcased.

Senior advocate and natural farming crusader KV Prathap and District Agriculture Officer Kalpana were present.