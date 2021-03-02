Organic farmers’ market ‘EatchMandi’ stands out

This Sunday market gives an opportunity to farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers

Hyderabad: Organic has become the most heard word in the recent past, especially after the pandemic. Organic vegetables, fruits, groceries, and in many other forms, people tend to make more nature-friendly choices keeping the health benefits in mind.

Catching this nerve of the public is this newly curated farmer’s market called ‘Eatchmandi’.

Spearheaded by 23-year-old Alla Deeksha Reddy and 24-year-old Akshitha Harish, the market brings all close-to-nature-produce under one roof in a very quirky style. Though happening every Sunday like many other Sunday markets in the city, EatchMandi gives farmers an opportunity to sell their produce directly to the consumers without any hassle. Additionally, the market gives several newly budding ventures an opportunity to promote their products and as well as the practice of healthy food habits and lifestyle to the public.

Fillip to local retailers, brands

“The concept of the market is to give a pop up to the retailers, local brands, who majorly have started during the pandemic and were operating only online. It is not just organic things, we also incorporate many people who sell homemade spices, make readymade salads, pickles, and so on,” says Deeksha.

About the farmers, she adds, “Usually the prices are regulated at a usual vegetable market but we don’t do that with these farmers. We give them a little more freedom to come to sell their products without any regulation (unless necessary) and with zero charges from our side.”

Starting with just eight brands a few weeks ago, the market now provides a platform to more than 20 brands in the city.

“We have several people promoting the benefits of eating millets in a very creative way – through millets upma, idli, dosa, etc. We also have workshops for various quick recipes like recently we had Masterchef India contestant Chef Smita Duggar doing a salad workshop. We also have several brands that are very farmer-focused like there is this brand called Sudhanya whose products are completely organic. It took a few years to completely clean the seeds and then grew the produce. Also, 20 per cent of their income will be going to the farmers,” explains Deeksha.

EatchMandi farmer’s market is an activation under the duo’s brand called PopSpot – an omnichannel for brands to use any physical space for a limited period of time.

“Through PopSpot we give out the spaces on an hourly, daily or weekly basis. The idea is to make it easy and without much paperwork to rent out space for any purpose to engage with their audiences or to drive sales and increase product knowledge. We also list vacant properties and further give it out to brands on a rental basis,” explains Deeksha who, through PopSpot, provides spaces with end-to-end services at several locations like drive-ins, malls, and other public gathering venues.

“Usually stall rents are very expensive, especially in star hotels. People spend around Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 for a very small space which is not affordable for everybody. So, we are giving our spaces for very affordable rates – around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8000,” she adds.

