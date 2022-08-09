Organise Independence Day festivities in grand way: Harish to officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:41 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is distributing national flags in Mulugu of Siddipet district on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon the citizens to hoist national flags on every house on August 15, to mark the 75 years of Independence. Distributing the national flags to residents at Mulugu Mandal headquarters on Tuesday, the Minister distributed the national flags by visiting door-to-door in Mulugu.

Explaining the importance of participating in Azad Ki Amrit Mahotsav, Rao has underlined the importance of participating in the celebrations without giving a miss to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathapa Reddy, and others were present.

During a review meeting with the elected representatives and officials on 75 years of Independence, the Minister outlined plans for next few days by asking them to plant saplings on August 10. While on August 11, Rao directed them to conduct freedom run in all the municipalities in the district at 6.30 am.

For the following day August 12, Rao suggested them to carry out rallies with NCC, and NSS Cadets carrying the national flags. He has asked them to organise a cultural fete on Komati cheruvu bund in Siddipet by inviting artists.