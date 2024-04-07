Orientation programme on BIOFIN will be held in Hyderabad on April 8

Biodiversity Finance (BIOFIN) is a global programme of UNDP with the BIOFIN methodology currently being implemented in 41 countries across the globe.
Hyderabad: A State-level BIOFIN-Finance Solutions on the implementation of BIOFINFinance Solutions in Telangana to be held at Haritha Plaza, Begumpet, on April 8, at 9.30 am.
BIOFIN teams are working with governments and the private sector.
Telangana Biodiversity Board is implementing this BIOFIN project ‘Implementation of BIOFIN-Finance Solutions in Telangana: Mainstreaming Biodiversity in Public Finance and others.