Original IDs ‘mandatory’ for free bus travel for women in TSRTC buses, says Sajjanar

Stating that many were bringing photo copies of their identity cards, Sajjanar made it clear that every female passenger traveling in buses must show their original identity card.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:39 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: TSRTC MD VC. Sajjanar stated on Wednesday, that the ‘free bus travel’ facility for women of Telangana, under the Maha Laskhmi scheme, has received an unexpected response from women passengers.

He said that TSRTC officials would be asking women to show their original Aadhaar, Voter ID, Driving Lisence or any other cards issued by the Central or the State governments to avail zero tickets on busses.

Adding that free travel will not be allowed if photo copies are shown on smart phones, he urged women passengers to ensure that photographs on the ID card that they produce, are clearly visible.

He said that that the officials have complained of many people have their childhood photos on their Aadhaar cards and requested women to update them for smooth issuance of zero tickets.

Sajjanar made it clear that the scheme would be applicable only for women belonging to Telangana State, as per the government directives. He added that women from other States travelling in TSRTC buses should pay the mandatory charges and get the ticket.

2050 new buses soon

The MD has announced that the TSRTC management has decided to make 2050 new buses available, in view of the increasing rush. He said that the new buses will be rolled out in phased manner in the next four-five months.

“1050 diesel buses and 1000 electrical buses will be launched,” he said