Oshodhara Nanak Dham to host 6-day Dhyan Yoga Program at Kanha Shanti Vanam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Hyderabad: Dhyan Yoga, a 6-day, Yoga and meditation programme is being organised by the Oshodhara Nanak Dham, Murthal (ONDM) at the Kanha Shanti Vanam near Chegur Village, Mallapur, on the outskirts of Hyderabad from February 20.

To be guided by the master, Samathguru Siddharth Aulia, the programme highlights also include Kirtan Sandhya, visiting the Statue of Equality and meeting with Daaji, the renowned guru of meditation, especially heartfulness. The Dhyan Yoga will include Anand Pragya or Blissful Living, based on the Eightfold path of Lord Buddha, and Yoga Pragya or Divine Living, which teaches the various paths of Yoga.

The ONDM is a spiritual-scientific organization set up on a mission to reveal and explain the spiritual and scientific base of Sanatan Dharma and make everyone happy and blissful through various programs, a press release said.