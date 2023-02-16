Kriya Yoga one of the greatest purifiers: Swami Chidananda Giri

Thousands of YSS and SRF devotees from India and across the world participated in this Sangam through in-person programmes or online live-streams of this five-day event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: Swami Chidananda Giri, president and spiritual head of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India/Self-Realization Fellowship (YSS/SRF) described Kriya Yoga as one of the greatest purifiers as it brings freedom from tamasic qualities and makes one tangibly feel the awakening of sattvic qualities

Swami Chidanandaji who motivated over 2,800 devotees at the closing satsang of YSS Sangam 2023 in Hyderabad’s Kanha Shanti Vanam on Thursday mentioned the three effects of Yoga — a sattvic brain, a sattvic heart and sattvic nerves and added, “The world will change as individuals change by bringing out the sattvic qualities.”

Thousands of YSS and SRF devotees from India and across the world participated in this Sangam through in-person programmes or online live-streams of this five-day event for an immersion in Yoganandaji’s yoga meditation teachings, a press note said.

The spiritual organizations — Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS, headquartered in Kolkata) and Self-Realization Fellowship (SRF, headquartered in Los Angeles, USA) were founded more than 100 years ago by the world-renowned spiritual master, Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda, who is the author of the best-selling spiritual classic Autobiography of a Yogi.