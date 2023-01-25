Hyderabad: Ten-day long music concert commences at Kanha Shanti Vanam

The first day of the Kanha Music & Meditation Festival had an enchanting music recital by Kaushiki Chakraborty

Hyderabad: Heartfulness headquarters at Kanha Shanti Vanam commenced its ten-day long music concert by legendary artists of India followed by group meditation marking the 150th birth anniversary week of Shri Ram Chandraji Maharaj of Fatehgarh, known as Lalaji – the founder of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The first day of the Kanha Music & Meditation Festival had an enchanting music recital by Kaushiki Chakraborty and mass meditation sessions led by Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’ – the Guide of Heartfulness Meditation Worldwide and the current president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission.

The event was also marked by opening the world’s first Inner Peace Museum at Heartfulness which showcases artworks, paintings, sculptures, and other installations that depict the life and teachings of the Lalaji Maharaj in his own handwriting.

The ten-day music festival has a line-up of greats such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma, Pt. Sanjeev Abhyankar and Shashank Subramanyam, Sudha Raghunathan and Ustad Rashid Khan.