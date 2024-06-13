Osmania Arts College to undergo major restoration and enhancement

The outer and interior walls of the 84-year-old building took a beating with cracks and visible beams at several places besides appearing damp at places due to rain water leakage.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 June 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: The iconic Osmania Arts College building is all set to undergo a major transformation soon. The Osmania University has decided to facelift the college with major repair works and painting to enhance its aesthetics.

The initiative of the administration is aimed at restoring the past glory of the college that has been neglected over the several years, taking a toll on the structure.

To address this issue, the university administration recently used a modern-age waterproofing system and stopped seepage of water from the roof top without altering the structure. Further to beautify the college building, MA&UD principal secretary and Osmania University (OU) in-charge Vice Chancellor M Dana Kishore announced HMDA funds for taking up painting and repair works of the college.

Kishore, who visited the college on Wednesday, instructed the OU chief engineer and HMDA officials to prepare the necessary estimates immediately.

He also directed the development of new fencing around the college and a new lawn in front of SBI beside the college. He also announced plans for a new reading room near the main library with a capacity for 500 students, with the required funds provided by HMDA. The HMDA will also sponsor six students for an international student exchange programme.

As part of this initiative, HMDA will provide fellowship support for OU research students to visit universities in Thailand, Kishore said, adding PG and PhD students from various OU faculties can apply to avail the opportunity. Osmania University started its operations in 1918 from Gunfoundry.

A foundation stone for the Arts College was laid on July 5, 1934 and thrown open on December 4, 1939.

The building structure represents a harmonious blend of the pillar and lintel style of Ajanta and Ellora, and arches are of Indo-Saracenic tradition.