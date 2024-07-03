213 prisoners released in Telangana after state grants premature release

The prisoners were lodged at Central Prisons – Sangareddy, Nizamabad, Hyderabad, Cherlapally and Warangal, and different jails in the States.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 01:23 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 213 prisoners were released from different prisons in Telangana on Wednesday after the State government granted premature release to the prisoners.

Among the 213 prisoners were 35 women. They were convicted by the courts in various crimes and based on their behaviour, jail term period and gravity of the cases the State government identified and released the 213 prisoners.

As part of the rehabilitation program, the Telangana prisons department will be providing jobs at ‘My Nation Fuel Stations’ to 70 prisoners including three women. Another eight women were provided with sewing machines so that they could take up tailoring vocation and earn a livelihood.