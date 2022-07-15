Osmania University makes huge progress in NIRF rankings

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU), Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad and National Institute of Technology-Warangal have fared well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2022 released by union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Friday.

Among the educational institutions in the State, the OU has made huge progress with regards to its ranking among overall and universities categories. In the overall category, the university improved its ranking by 16 positions jumping from 62nd rank last year to 46th position now. Among universities, the Osmania University stood at 22nd position this year compared to 32nd position in 2021.

With a score of 53.07 among universities and 50.60 in overall category, the OU has improved its score in majority of the parameters. In the last few years, the OU’s ranking took a beating mainly due to employers and academic peers’ perception.

“’This is a good sign that OU has been ranked amongst the top universities in India. This ranking will boost the image and perception amongst the stakeholders,” OU Vice Chancellor, Prof. D Ravinder said.

The IIT-Hyderabad and NIT-Warangal too have improved their rankings which were ranked 14th and 45th respectively in overall category as against 16th and 59th positions in 2021. The University of Hyderabad (UoH), an Institution of Eminence, however, slipped in the ranking from 17 in 2021 to 20 in overall category and 9th in 2021 to 10th now among the universities category.

Among the pharmacy institutions across the country, the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER)-Hyderabad secured second position now, improving its ranking from sixth in 2021. Similarly, the NALSAR University of Law Hyderabad was at fourth position among law institutions in the country compared to third position in 2021.

A total of 7,254 higher educational institutions offering various courses participated in the rankings which were based on five parameters-Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcome, Outreach Inclusivity and Perception.