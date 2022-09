Osmania University PG exams rescheduled to September 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:07 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

(File Photo) OU PG exams postponed due to Ganesh idols immersion have been rescheduled on September 15

Hyderabad: All PG examinations of the Osmania University (OU) that were postponed due to holiday on September 9 on account of the Ganesh idols immersion have been rescheduled on September 15, the OU said on Saturday.

