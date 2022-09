Khairatabad Ganesh idol immersed on Friday evening

Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: Immersion of the famed Khairatabad Ganesh idol was performed at around 7 pm on Friday.

The giant ‘Panchamukha Maha Lakshmi Ganapathi‘ idol was immersed from crane number 4 on the NTR Marg.

Despite the delay in the immersion of the idol and the rains, people choose to stay at NTR Marg to have a glimpse of the deity.