Osmania University promotes 131 faculty members

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) has promoted 131 faculty members from 37 departments under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). Of the total, 90 were promoted as Associate Professors and 41 as Professors.

The appointments were made after a gap of three years.

OU Vice-Chancellor Prof D Ravinder handed over the appointment orders to the newly promoted Professors and Associate Professors under CAS at an event held on the campus on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the OU V-C called up on the teaching community to focus on getting more research projects and teaching. OU Registrar Prof P Laxminarayana, OSD to V-C Prof Redya Naik were also present on the occasion.

